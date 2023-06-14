Software Zoom Reveal

Showcase your brand with a smart, software-inspired logo reveal. A clean creative app interface, cursor clicks, and a smooth zoom guide the viewer right to your mark. The flat, minimal design and vibrant gradient background keep attention on your logo—ideal for intros and outros. Customize quickly by swapping your logo, choosing brand colors, and setting typography to match your identity. Perfect for designers, marketers, and content creators who want a polished, modern ident that feels at home in any presentation or video.