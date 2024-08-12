en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Stones And Grass Reveal
00:00/00:18
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by kalinichev
10exports
18 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Set your brand in stone with our dynamic Stones and Stones And Grass Reveal template! As nature weaves around the tough, stony facade, watch your logo take shape in stunning 3D. This template is made for multipurpose use perfect for YouTube intros, brand presentations, or even educational content. Customize the text, and colors, and include your tagline to firmly establish your brand landscape.
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
By MotionBox
20s
6
10
8
Bring the essence of nature to your beauty brand with our exquisite Beauty Serum Mockup template that merges real footage of a serene woodland with your product mockup. Place your logo, tagline, and custom text within a setting of wood and plants to portray an organic and refreshing look. Ready to publish and perfect for advertising or product intros, this video amplifies your green ethos effortlessly.
By MotionBox
26s
19
16
10
Natural Organic Slides is cool and dynamic template with natural and organic hand drawn and collage elements. You can use it to showcase your trends, fashion, products, brand, events, music... Impress your audience with this natural looking and dynamically animated template.
By MotionBox
29s
25
9
6
Elevate your brand to street view with our engaging Billboards Mockup video template. Plant your ads on realistic billboards amid the hustle of city life, catching eyes just as they would while strolling down the boulevard. Perfect for a wide range of uses, from advertising campaigns to memorable presentations, this template offers you full control over logo, tagline, text, and more.
By TippyTop
22s
6
23
49
Show off your audio products with dynamic flair using our 3D Headphones Mockups template! Tailored for brands that want to stand out, customize this masterpiece with your text, imagery, and signature colors. Perfect for product showcases, pitches, or social media campaigns, our template ensures your headphones are seen and heard in stunning detail.
By TippyTop
23s
6
16
20
Immerse yourself in the captivating world of our latest 3D Bandana Mockups video template, where innovation meets style to showcase your accessory line. Witness your bandanas come to life in stunning detail, transforming into visual masterpieces with dynamic effects. Highlight your logo and tailor every element to your preference, including text, imagery, fonts, and colors, to create a true reflection of your brand identity. Ideal for promotions and social media campaigns, this template will elevate your brand presence and leave a lasting impression.
By TippyTop
21s
7
20
42
Revamp the way you promote with this sleek Soda Can Promo template. Immerse your audience in a thirst-quenching narrative as your custom-branded can spins in high-definition 3D. With space for your logo, text, and colors, it’s not just a promo, it’s your product’s debut in a storytelling spectacle.
By TippyTop
22s
6
20
41
Elevate your sports brand with our striking 3D Football Apparel Mockup. Customization is at your fingertips to reflect your team's unique colors, logo, and style. This video takes your promotional campaign to the league of extraordinary. Showcase jerseys, shorts, and more for impactful sports marketing.
By Danimotions
20s
28
8
13
Step into the heart of the city with our dynamic Urban Billboard Mockup template. Immerse yourself in an urban environment as your video plays on a massive LED screen, surrounded by the hustle of skyscrapers. With the ability to insert your image, video, and logo, this template lets you tell a compelling story with the city as your backdrop. Set to dynamic beats, your brand will dominate the urban landscape in full-screen glory.
Menu
Templates
Solutions