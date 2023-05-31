Slideshow for my birthday party
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Tech Fantasia - Original - Poster image

Tech Fantasia

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Chat bubble
476exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a charming 3D logo reveal. A lively tunnel of pastel tech icons—chat bubbles, emojis, likes, cameras and more—swirls toward center, spotlighting your mark with graceful motion. Perfect for intros and outros, this playful yet polished design suits tech, apps, creators and modern brands. Easily tweak the background hue and choose a logo finish that matches your identity. The smooth animation, layered depth and clean composition make your logo the star while keeping things fresh and on-trend.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us