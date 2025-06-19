Menu
Templates
Solutions
3D QR Code Reveal
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1video
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with a splash of color and innovation using our 3D QR Code Reveal template. Floating abstract 3D shapes dance around a central QR code, making your logo reveal not just a visual treat but a gateway to your digital world. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for an eye-popping intro that's ready to publish on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By bbpixel
8s
5
3
8
Energy Whirl Logo Reveal is an abstract, modern and cinematic logo animation where your brand is surrounded by a mysterious energy force field. A cool intro to your commercials, upcoming events, promotions, TV shows, products releases, new feature announcements...
By d3luxxxe
8s
7
3
6
You only have one chance to make the first impression - you better be awesome! Fireborn features modern and energetic design combined with a powerful cinematic atmosphere and organic particle shockwave effect. Energy accumulation, overload and explosion, shockwave, particles, light rays - everything is there for a maximum impact! Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
10
Spherix Logo Reveal is a clean, modern and abstract looking animation featuring smooth rotating shapes that combine to create a silky look and elegantly reveal your logo.
By babayaga
8s
2
3
12
An omniusable video intro template that can fit any kind of YouTube channel, any twitch stream, or other content, professional or otherwise. Create a professional intro video in seconds by replacing the logo and adapting the colors to fit your brand and style.
By CuteRabbit
7s
7
3
7
Quick abstract shapes logo intro, for your next project!
By iamkoltunov
7s
2
3
4
Dazzle your audience with an exquisite 3D spin in our Elegant Spin Reveal template. Your logo appears enveloped in a dance of spinning disks, creating a mesmerizing showcase for intros, outros, or main attraction videos. Infinitely adaptable with custom colors, text, and animation options, this reveal video is perfect for making an impact on any widescreen display.
By AuroraMediaLab
13s
3
6
7
Take your viewers on a visual journey with our Photography Enthusiast template. The scene begins with a stunning cinematic fly-in toward a DSLR camera resting on the ground. As the camera focuses, your logo is revealed alongside it, creating a memorable and professional introduction to your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add your own tagline for a personal touch. Perfect for filmmakers, photographers, and any business wanting to evoke professionalism.
By milinkovic
6s
5
2
3
Unleash the cinematic magic of our Cinema Movie Logo Reveals template and watch your logo come to life. With a captivating movie reveal, this video is perfect for creating intros, outros, or stand-alone brand showcases. The customizable colors allow you to personalize the template to match your brand's unique identity. Elevate your content today and create a visual experience that will leave a lasting impression on your audience.
Menu
Templates
Solutions