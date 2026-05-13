Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Clean Sweep - Square - Original - Poster image

Clean Sweep - Square

00:16 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Title sequence
Intro
Line wipe
6exports
rating
Build a refined promo with clean typography, sliding panels, and crisp line wipes. This square template blends bold headlines with seamless media reveals for an elegant, modern look. Customize text, logo, colors, and footage to create intros, title sequences, or short brand promos for social feeds. The rhythmic timing, minimal layout, and tasteful transitions make your photos or videos shine while keeping attention on your message and call‑to‑action. Ideal for lifestyle, product, or portfolio highlights when you need a polished result fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
KD_motion profile image
KD_motion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of KD_motion
Impact Sprint - Square
By Besed
Edit
00:19
Impact Sprint - Square Original theme video
BlockBeat Opener - Square
By Besed
Edit
00:16
BlockBeat Opener - Square Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Opener - Square
By Besed
Edit
00:18
Modern Dynamic Opener - Square Original theme video
Fast Stomp Opener - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:10
Fast Stomp Opener - Square Original theme video
Action Trailer 3 - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:20
Action Trailer 3 - Square Original theme video
Split Motion Slideshow - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:22
Split Motion Slideshow - Square Original theme video
Vibrant Promo Launch
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:17
Vibrant Promo Launch Original theme video
Showreel Promo - Square
By Promak
Edit
00:21
Showreel Promo - Square Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us