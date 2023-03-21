Grunge Podcast Logo - Post

Kick off your show with a gritty, high-energy podcast logo animation. This bold design blends comic-book halftone textures, lightning accents, and a cutout collage aesthetic for instant impact. Add your logo, show title, and link, then match the colors to your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, and social posts, it delivers a punchy identity that stands out in feeds. No matter your genre, this retro-grunge look creates a memorable first impression for your audience.