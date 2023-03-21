Grunge Podcast Open - Post

Launch your show with a punchy grunge promo built for podcasts and radio. This vertical 4:5 opener blends torn paper, halftone dots, taped labels and bold typography into an eye-catching collage. Swap in your portraits, podcast title and schedule, then fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Fast slide-ins, tear-style reveals and vibrant hues keep attention on your message from start to finish. Perfect for feeds, teasers and channel intros when you need high-impact visuals that are quick to customize and ready to publish.