Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Podcast Note - Post - Original - Poster image

Grunge Podcast Note - Post

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Grunge
Podcast
Promo
Quotation marks
31exports
rating
Launch your next episode with a bold, grunge-inspired podcast promo. This punchy motion title combines torn paper textures, halftone patterns, oversized quotation marks and headphone graphics for unmistakable audio vibes. Optimized for 4:5 posts, it’s perfect for social feeds. Easily swap fonts, tweak a vibrant color scheme, and edit headline and subline to match your show. Fast, eye-catching animation keeps focus on your message without distractions. Ideal for podcast and radio announcements, episode highlights, and teaser posts that need instant impact.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us