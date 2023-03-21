Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Podcast Promo - Post - Original - Poster image

Grunge Podcast Promo - Post

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Podcast
Grunge
Microphone
Halftone
195exports
rating
Make your podcast stand out with a gritty, high‑energy promo. This design pairs bold typography with halftone textures, lightning accents and a central studio microphone for instant impact. Personalize the headline, tweak the palette to match your brand, and choose fonts that fit your voice. Subtle waveform and equalizer bars add audio flair without clutter. Perfect for attention‑grabbing intros, feed posts, teasers and quick ads, this vibrant 4:5 piece is built for easy customization and strong, scroll‑stopping visuals.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us