Grunge Podcast Promo - Post

Make your podcast stand out with a gritty, high‑energy promo. This design pairs bold typography with halftone textures, lightning accents and a central studio microphone for instant impact. Personalize the headline, tweak the palette to match your brand, and choose fonts that fit your voice. Subtle waveform and equalizer bars add audio flair without clutter. Perfect for attention‑grabbing intros, feed posts, teasers and quick ads, this vibrant 4:5 piece is built for easy customization and strong, scroll‑stopping visuals.