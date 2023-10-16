Halloween Funky Story 1

Brew a playful Halloween story in seconds. This vertical template features a bubbly cauldron, dangling spider, cobweb corners and twinkling sparkles, all wrapped in vibrant seasonal colors. Add two lines of text and finish with your logo for a charming end-card. Customize fonts and tweak background colors to match your brand, then export a social-ready story perfect for Instagram, TikTok or Shorts. It’s ideal for festive greetings, product teases and flash promos where you want cute, spooky vibes without the fright.