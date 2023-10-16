Halloween Funky Story 1
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
158exports
Brew a playful Halloween story in seconds. This vertical template features a bubbly cauldron, dangling spider, cobweb corners and twinkling sparkles, all wrapped in vibrant seasonal colors. Add two lines of text and finish with your logo for a charming end-card. Customize fonts and tweak background colors to match your brand, then export a social-ready story perfect for Instagram, TikTok or Shorts. It’s ideal for festive greetings, product teases and flash promos where you want cute, spooky vibes without the fright.
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