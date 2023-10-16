Halloween Funky Story 4

Celebrate Halloween with a playful vertical story. This cute, hand‑drawn scene pairs warm candlelight with spiderwebs, glittery bursts, and a spooky headline, ending on a clean logo reveal. Ideal for seasonal promos, greetings, and social posts, it’s optimized for 9:16 platforms. Customize colors, fonts, text, and branding to match your campaign and publish fast. Whether you’re announcing a sale or simply sharing festive cheer, this vibrant, cartoon‑style design sets the perfect tone for Halloween content.