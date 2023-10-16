Halloween Funky Story 2

Create a fun, spooky Halloween story in seconds. This vertical motion title features drippy horror typography, cute skulls and bones, dangling spider, cobwebs, and lightning flashes—ending on your logo for a clean branded finish. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick promos across social stories. Customize headline, subtitle, fonts and colors to match your brand and set the perfect eerie-but-playful vibe for seasonal announcements, events or greetings.