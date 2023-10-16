Halloween Funky Story 3

Bring your Halloween message to life with a fun, vertical story. A cheerful jack-o’-lantern, dangling spider, webs and gentle fog frame bold, drippy titles before a clean logo reveal. Ideal for intros, outros and quick promos across social platforms. Personalize colors, fonts, and text, then drop in your logo to brand your seasonal greeting or product tease. Designed for 9:16 story placements with smooth motion, playful mood and vibrant Halloween accents.