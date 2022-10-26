Deluxe Stinger Transition

Elevate your stream with a premium stinger transition featuring elegant gold filigree, soft light rays, and subtle sparkles. This transparent overlay smoothly covers your cut, revealing the next scene with polished, fluid motion. Tweak colors and glow to match your branding and achieve a refined, upscale look. Designed for streamers and video creators who want a classy, professional transition that stands out without distracting. Apply it between scenes, gameplay, or camera switches for a seamless, luxurious finish.