Deluxe Stream Screen

Create a polished, professional hold screen for your livestream. This elegant stream screen pairs glowing gold ornaments with subtle particles and light rays for a premium, cinematic feel. Customize the title, pretitle and subtitle, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune glow, bevel, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for starting soon, be right back, ending, or intermission moments, it features a centered, symmetrical layout that keeps viewers focused while you prep the next segment. A refined choice for streamers who want luxury aesthetics, smooth ambient motion, and versatile stream elements in one clean package.