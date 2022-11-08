Deluxe Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a premium finish with this elegant, gold-accented webcam overlay. The refined frame, subtle light rays, and polished metallic details create a luxe look without distraction. It’s fully transparent around the panel, loops smoothly, and is easy to color-match to your brand. Perfect for OBS or any broadcast layout, this webcam overlay brings sophistication to interviews, game streams, and just chatting scenes alike. Customize the palette, drop it into your scene, and broadcast with a high-end, professional aesthetic.