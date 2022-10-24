Documents Alert Overlay

Elevate your live stream with a clean, transparent alert overlay that pops without blocking your content. This flat, geometric design centers a sleek banner with animated assembly and a clear title area, ideal for follower, subscriber, or donation alerts. Easily customize font, text, and colors to match your brand, and toggle the built‑in texture for extra character. The compact, centered layout is made for streamers who want professional UI polish and reliable readability. Drop it into your broadcast software and keep your audience engaged with crisp, modern alerts.