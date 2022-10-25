Documents Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a professional polish with a transparent webcam overlay that keeps focus on you. This looping, minimal frame adds subtle retro UI flair without clutter. Customize the colors to match your brand and drop it above your camera feed in your favorite broadcasting software. Crisp geometry and balanced spacing make it perfect for gaming, podcasts, interviews, or just chatting. Lightweight and easy to position, it scales cleanly and stays out of the way of gameplay or visuals. Upgrade your scene in seconds and maintain a consistent, modern look across every broadcast.