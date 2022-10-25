Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Documents Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Documents Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Minimal
Webcam frame
Looping
218exports
rating
Give your stream a professional polish with a transparent webcam overlay that keeps focus on you. This looping, minimal frame adds subtle retro UI flair without clutter. Customize the colors to match your brand and drop it above your camera feed in your favorite broadcasting software. Crisp geometry and balanced spacing make it perfect for gaming, podcasts, interviews, or just chatting. Lightweight and easy to position, it scales cleanly and stays out of the way of gameplay or visuals. Upgrade your scene in seconds and maintain a consistent, modern look across every broadcast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us