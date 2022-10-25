Documents Stinger Transition

Make your stream or video switch feel pro with this energetic stinger transition. Clean geometric rings and sliding panels form a full-screen wipe, then clear to transparent for a flawless cut. A subtle grunge paper texture and HUD micro-details add character without clutter. All key colors are fully customizable, and the overlay starts and ends transparent, so it drops perfectly over your edit or live scene change. Ideal for streamers, editors, and creators who want a bold, modern, easy-to-brand transition.