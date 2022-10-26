Falcon Alert Overlay

Bring instant polish to your live stream with a sleek, neon alert overlay. This transparent banner is purpose-built for stream alerts, pairing a glowing outline with smooth, minimal motion. Customize the headline, font, and colors to match your brand in seconds. The centered layout keeps attention on your message without blocking gameplay or content. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and other streaming platforms, it blends a futuristic UI vibe with clean design for maximum readability. Plug it into your alert workflow and deliver eye‑catching notifications that stand out and feel on-brand.