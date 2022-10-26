Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Falcon Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Falcon Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Stripes
Minimal
Full-screen wipe
547exports
rating
Give your stream a sharp, professional handoff with this diagonal stinger transition. Clean geometric stripes sweep across the frame, forming a full-screen wipe with a bold gradient glow before smoothly revealing your next scene. It starts and ends fully transparent, making it ideal for live streams and video edits. Colors are fully customizable to match your brand or overlay package. With energetic motion and minimalist style, this stinger works across gaming, podcasts, and creative streams alike—delivering a crisp, modern transition every time.
kudos profile image
kudos
Edit
Pack (4)
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of kudos
Falcon Stream Screen
By kudos
Edit
00:10
Falcon Stream Screen Original theme video
Falcon Alert Overlay
By kudos
Edit
00:10
Falcon Alert Overlay Original theme video
Falcon Stinger Transition
By kudos
Edit
00:02
Falcon Stinger Transition Original theme video
Falcon Webcam Overlay
By kudos
Edit
00:10
Falcon Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us