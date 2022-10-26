Falcon Stinger Transition

Give your stream a sharp, professional handoff with this diagonal stinger transition. Clean geometric stripes sweep across the frame, forming a full-screen wipe with a bold gradient glow before smoothly revealing your next scene. It starts and ends fully transparent, making it ideal for live streams and video edits. Colors are fully customizable to match your brand or overlay package. With energetic motion and minimalist style, this stinger works across gaming, podcasts, and creative streams alike—delivering a crisp, modern transition every time.