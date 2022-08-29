Falcon Stream Screen

Create a sleek, professional stream screen in seconds. This minimalist design pairs bold centered titles with glowing diagonal stripes over a vibrant gradient backdrop. Perfect for starting soon, be right back, or ending scenes, it keeps viewers engaged during intermissions. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drop it straight into your livestream setup. Smooth, subtle motion ensures a calm, polished look without distracting from your message. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and beyond.