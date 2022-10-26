Game Station Alert Overlay

Elevate your live stream with a clean, transparent alert overlay built for gaming channels. This minimal badge focuses attention on your message while subtle glow and floating icons add polish. Easily customize the title text, font, and colors to match your branding. Designed for use in OBS and similar tools, it drops on top of gameplay or webcams without blocking the action. The centered layout, smooth motion, and vibrant gradient create a professional look for follower, sub, or event notifications.