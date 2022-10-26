Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Game Station Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Game Station Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Minimal
Webcam frame
Rounded rectangle
462exports
rating
Give your live stream a sleek, modern upgrade with this minimal webcam overlay. The rounded, glowing frame sits on a transparent background and loops seamlessly, making it perfect for Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. Customize the gradient colors to match your brand and keep the focus on your face-cam while adding a stylish, professional edge. Built as a streamlined stream element, it’s easy to integrate and ideal for creators who want clean design, vibrant color, and reliable performance without distractions.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us