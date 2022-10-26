Game Station Webcam Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 audio
462exports
Give your live stream a sleek, modern upgrade with this minimal webcam overlay. The rounded, glowing frame sits on a transparent background and loops seamlessly, making it perfect for Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. Customize the gradient colors to match your brand and keep the focus on your face-cam while adding a stylish, professional edge. Built as a streamlined stream element, it’s easy to integrate and ideal for creators who want clean design, vibrant color, and reliable performance without distractions.
Pack (4)
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of kudos