Game Station Webcam Overlay

Give your live stream a sleek, modern upgrade with this minimal webcam overlay. The rounded, glowing frame sits on a transparent background and loops seamlessly, making it perfect for Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. Customize the gradient colors to match your brand and keep the focus on your face-cam while adding a stylish, professional edge. Built as a streamlined stream element, it’s easy to integrate and ideal for creators who want clean design, vibrant color, and reliable performance without distractions.