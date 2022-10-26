Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Game Station Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Game Station Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
Square shape
Full-screen wipe
655exports
rating
Give your livestream a polished edge with a clean, minimal stinger transition. This transparent overlay uses bold geometric motion and rotating square wipes to seamlessly mask scene changes. Vibrant gradient color fills draw the eye while staying unobtrusive over gameplay or cam. Fully customizable colors let you match your brand or theme in seconds. Ideal for stream elements packages, this fast, energetic wipe is perfect for breaks, scene cuts, and intermissions. Add professional flow to your channel with a crisp, modern stinger designed for maximum clarity and impact.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us