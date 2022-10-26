Game Station Stinger Transition

Give your livestream a polished edge with a clean, minimal stinger transition. This transparent overlay uses bold geometric motion and rotating square wipes to seamlessly mask scene changes. Vibrant gradient color fills draw the eye while staying unobtrusive over gameplay or cam. Fully customizable colors let you match your brand or theme in seconds. Ideal for stream elements packages, this fast, energetic wipe is perfect for breaks, scene cuts, and intermissions. Add professional flow to your channel with a crisp, modern stinger designed for maximum clarity and impact.