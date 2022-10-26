Onward Stinger Transition

Make your stream look pro with an energetic neon stinger transition. Diagonal light trails sweep across the frame, briefly covering the screen before revealing your next scene. The overlay is fully transparent at the start and end, so it layers cleanly over your content. Customize the colors to match your brand and use the glowing streaks and subtle particles to add impact without clutter. Built for live streaming, this stinger integrates into any broadcast setup and delivers fast, polished transitions that keep viewers engaged.