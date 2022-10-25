Onward Webcam Overlay

Give your face-cam a polished, professional look with a neon glow webcam overlay built for streaming. This transparent, looping frame keeps your video clean while adding energy with subtle moving light streaks. Easily customize colors and fine-tune the look to match your brand or stream theme. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and any live broadcast scene—from gameplay to just chatting. Drop it on your footage and go live with a crisp, stylish border that enhances visibility without distraction.