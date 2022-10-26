Bring a clean, friendly look to your live stream with a soft alert overlay. This transparent alert box features a minimal, flat design with a rounded banner and playful geometric accents. It’s perfect for follower, donation, or milestone notifications across streaming platforms. Easily customize the title, colors, and typography to match your brand. The centered layout and gentle motion keep attention on the message without blocking content. Add this versatile stream element to your scene and keep your alerts clear, consistent, and on-brand.