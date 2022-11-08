Soft Stinger Transition

Give your livestream a polished scene change with a soft, transparent stinger transition. This minimal, flat-design overlay uses playful geometric shapes to sweep across the frame, cleanly masking your cut without distraction. Colors are fully customizable to match your brand or stream theme. Built for streamers seeking a cohesive overlay package, it pairs beautifully with starting screens, alerts, and panels. Set it once, export with alpha, and drop it into your favorite broadcasting software for instant, professional transitions.