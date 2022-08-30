Soft Stream Screen

Create a polished live stream presence with a soft, minimal stream screen. This flat-design layout pairs a bold title with optional pretitle and subtitle, surrounded by playful geometric shapes. Ideal for Starting Soon, Be Right Back, Intermission, or Ending scenes. Quickly customize the three text fields, adjust fonts, and fine-tune background, shape, and text colors to match your brand. Smooth, floating motion keeps viewers engaged without distraction. A versatile, lightweight addition to any streaming overlay for Twitch, YouTube, or any platform.