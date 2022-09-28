Top Secret Alert Overlay

Give your stream a striking, transparent alert that feels classified. This design blends grunge film textures, paper overlays, dust specks, and a bold central banner for maximum impact. Perfect for follower, sub, or donation notifications, it drops cleanly over gameplay or webcam without blocking the action. Customize the headline, colors, grain, vignette, and more to match your brand. The cinematic, archival vibe instantly adds intrigue and polish to any Twitch setup while remaining readable and punchy. Quick to edit, easy to deploy, and designed to stand out when it matters most.