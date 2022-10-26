Top Secret Webcam Overlay

Give your facecam a bold, retro edge. This transparent webcam overlay combines distressed paper textures, film grain, and a centered rounded-rectangle frame for a gritty documentary vibe. Perfect for OBS and your favorite platforms, it features color customization, subtle motion, and a clean layout that keeps the focus on your content. Ideal for gamers, creators, and talk shows seeking a distinctive stream overlay that feels tactile and authentic. Drop it into your scene, match the colors to your brand, and go live with a standout, grunge-inspired webcam frame.