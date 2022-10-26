Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Top Secret Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Top Secret Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Grunge
Webcam frame
Rounded rectangle
345exports
rating
Give your facecam a bold, retro edge. This transparent webcam overlay combines distressed paper textures, film grain, and a centered rounded-rectangle frame for a gritty documentary vibe. Perfect for OBS and your favorite platforms, it features color customization, subtle motion, and a clean layout that keeps the focus on your content. Ideal for gamers, creators, and talk shows seeking a distinctive stream overlay that feels tactile and authentic. Drop it into your scene, match the colors to your brand, and go live with a standout, grunge-inspired webcam frame.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us