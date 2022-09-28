Top Secret Stinger Transition

Give your scene changes impact with a transparent stinger transition built from archival newspaper collage, film grain, and gritty paper textures. An energetic ink-reveal wipe covers the frame and cleanly hands off to the next shot. Tweak light and dark color controls to match your brand, and toggle extra elements like film tape, particles, and texture. Perfect for stream elements, newsy intros, and history-flavored content, this stinger is fast, punchy, and easy to customize.