Vinyl Alert Overlay

Give your stream a stylish throwback with this retro vinyl-themed alert overlay. Designed for transparent use over gameplay or webcam scenes, it features a bold pill banner with a record icon, subtle particles, and light accents. Easily customize colors and add an optional alert sound to match your brand. The energetic, minimal animation pops in cleanly without distracting from your content, making it great for follower, sub, or tip notifications. A polished, analog-inspired stream element that fits seamlessly into modern overlays.