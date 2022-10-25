Vinyl Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a crisp, professional look with a clean, transparent webcam overlay. This minimal facecam frame keeps the focus on you while adding subtle polish to any scene. Easily customize the colors to match your brand, and drop it into OBS, Streamlabs, or your favorite live streaming setup. The design loops seamlessly and works great for gaming, chatting, interviews, or just chatting layouts. If you want a simple, versatile webcam border that looks sharp on Twitch or YouTube without visual clutter, this overlay is built for you.