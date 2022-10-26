Bring analog flair to your live stream with a retro vinyl stinger transition. This transparent overlay expands to a full-screen wipe, masking your scene change before revealing cleanly back to gameplay or content. Tweak colors, vignette, blur, and subtle grain to match your branding. Perfect for OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and any 16:9 broadcast. The smooth, centered motion and classic record grooves deliver a stylish, minimal look that stays readable over any background. Drop it into your scenes and give your transitions a timeless, music-inspired edge.