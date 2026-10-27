Fire intro
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Hype Grit 02 - Original - Poster image

Slash & Sprint 2

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Title sequence
Grunge
Kinetic typography
7exports
rating
Make a statement with bold, gritty motion titles that demand attention. This transparent overlay sequence stacks high-impact headlines, luminous accents, and a built‑in CTA to drive action. Expect kinetic typography with staggered builds, scanning-bar reveals, light slashes, and a distinctive oval ring motif. The neon-on-dark aesthetic stays clean and legible over any footage, perfect for event promos, teasers, intros, and chapter openers. No images required—just powerful words delivered with intensity. Customize colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand and launch hype‑worthy announcements in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us