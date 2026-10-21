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Gritty Sport Titles 09 - Original - Poster image

Slash & Sprint 5

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Halftone
Grunge
Kinetic typography
6exports
rating
Make your message hit hard with a gritty kinetic motion title. Bold typography sits inside striking panel bars with raw halftone texture and a dark, high-contrast backdrop. Panels slide, slice, and stagger into place for punchy, attention-grabbing reveals. A subtle write-on underline and scribble accents add energy and attitude. Fully transparent, it overlays perfectly on footage or solid color plates and works great as an intro, chapter card, or hype moment. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand and deliver headlines that stand out everywhere.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us