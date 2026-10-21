Slash & Sprint 4

Deliver bold statements with gritty kinetic typography that punches through any edit. This transparent motion title sequence stacks three headlines per slide, accented by aggressive hand-drawn slashes and a dynamic underline for emphasis. Neon colors pop against a dark backdrop for maximum contrast and readability. Customize the headlines, supporting subtitles, colors, and fonts, and add any track to drive the pace. Perfect for intros, title breaks, trailers, gaming, or fitness highlights when you need fast, high-energy text that stands out and overlays cleanly on your footage.