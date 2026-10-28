Slash & Sprint 7

Supercharge your sports promos with a gritty, stomp-style title sequence built for impact. Bold, oversized typography, halftone texture, and neon brush slashes deliver instant hype, while clean, centered layouts keep every headline readable at a glance. Transparent background makes it an easy overlay on footage or solid colors. Customize multiple headline and subtitle fields, adjust accent and text colors, and sync to your track for maximum energy. Ideal for game intros, match announcements, highlight reels, and social teasers where kinetic typography needs to do the heavy lifting.