Kinetic Collage - Post
00:42 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Build a striking promo slideshow with kinetic collage motion, bold typography, and stylish panel transitions. This template layers media into grids and split-screens, adds film grain and dust for character, and drives everything with energetic, stomp-inspired pacing. Easily customize text, colors, and media to fit campaigns, brand launches, lookbooks, reels, or social feeds. A final logo scene reinforces brand recall. Perfect when you need modern visuals, rhythmic cuts, and a clean yet textured aesthetic—without complex setup. Drop in your assets, tweak the palette, and export a polished, attention-grabbing video.
Available formats:
Similar templates
Best of LimeStudio