Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Kinetic Collage - Post - Original - Poster image

Kinetic Collage - Post

00:42 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Bold
Stomp style
Film grain
7exports
rating
Build a striking promo slideshow with kinetic collage motion, bold typography, and stylish panel transitions. This template layers media into grids and split-screens, adds film grain and dust for character, and drives everything with energetic, stomp-inspired pacing. Easily customize text, colors, and media to fit campaigns, brand launches, lookbooks, reels, or social feeds. A final logo scene reinforces brand recall. Perfect when you need modern visuals, rhythmic cuts, and a clean yet textured aesthetic—without complex setup. Drop in your assets, tweak the palette, and export a polished, attention-grabbing video.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us