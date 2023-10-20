Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Modern Slides - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Modern Slides

00:41 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 43 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Promo
Slideshow
Bold
Grid lines
213exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with an energetic stomp promo built around kinetic typography, bold headlines and a modern grid aesthetic. This template blends urban textures, letterbox framing and geometric panels to showcase your visuals with impact. Rapid slide-ins, tile reveals and stacked text keep the momentum high, while the clean layout makes customization effortless. Perfect for promos, highlights, and title-driven edits across creative industries. Swap in your media, update messages, tweak colors and you’re ready to export a polished, attention-grabbing video.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us