Counter Strike Alert Overlay

Build a clean, eye-catching alert for your livestream in seconds. This transparent overlay features a centered digital banner with subtle particle ambience, ideal for donations, follows, and more. Customize colors, size, and corner cuts to match your branding, and set your own font and optional sound. The panel is optimized for quick readability on dark scenes and works great in OBS or your streaming setup. It’s a minimal, polished alert that keeps attention on your message without clutter. Add it to your stream toolkit and trigger on any event you choose.