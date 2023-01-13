Counter Strike Stinger Transition

Make your scene changes feel slick and professional with this high-impact stinger transition. It features a dark, atmospheric backdrop with drifting smoke and subtle particles, accented by glowing highlights and a clean frame outline. The animation ramps to a full-screen wipe to conceal the cut, then fades back to transparency. Customize the logo, colors, and frame styling, and add your own audio for a perfect on-brand switch. Ideal for stream overlays and broadcast-style transitions across platforms.