Counter Strike Stream Screen

Give your livestream a professional start with a polished stream screen. This design features a dark, atmospheric background with drifting particles, a bold center title area, a top username bar, and a clean row of social icons. Perfect for starting soon, intermission, or be right back moments across Twitch, YouTube, and more. Easily customize text, logo, colors, and icon settings to match your brand. Smooth, subtle motion and minimal HUD lines keep focus on your message while elevating your channel’s style.