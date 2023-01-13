Counter Strike Webcam Overlay

Boost your livestream with a clean, HUD-inspired webcam overlay that keeps focus on your gameplay. This transparent stream element features a central facecam frame, a dedicated username bar, and optional info cards beneath for stats or socials. Tweak colors, dimensions, and layout to match your brand, with multiple aspect options for your camera window. Subtle particle motion adds polish without distraction. Ideal for gaming channels, esports, and creators on Twitch or YouTube. Fast to customize, easy to brand, and built to look great on any stream setup.