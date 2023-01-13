Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Counter Strike Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Counter Strike Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Webcam frame
Digital
Dark
468exports
rating
Boost your livestream with a clean, HUD-inspired webcam overlay that keeps focus on your gameplay. This transparent stream element features a central facecam frame, a dedicated username bar, and optional info cards beneath for stats or socials. Tweak colors, dimensions, and layout to match your brand, with multiple aspect options for your camera window. Subtle particle motion adds polish without distraction. Ideal for gaming channels, esports, and creators on Twitch or YouTube. Fast to customize, easy to brand, and built to look great on any stream setup.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us