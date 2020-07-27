Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Happy travel - Original - Poster image

Happy travel

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 11 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Grunge
Fold reveal
Film grain
Wide logo
758exports
rating
Build a stylish slideshow with folded paper title cards, smooth slide and line wipes, and a subtle film‑grain overlay for a tactile, grunge finish. Replace images and text across multiple scenes and end on a clean logo card. This versatile design suits travel, events, products, and memories alike. The motion is fluid and relaxed, the layout is centered and easy to read, and customization is fast—drop in media, edit captions, and render. Get a cohesive look that blends papercraft charm with modern motion graphics and a distinctive analog texture.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us