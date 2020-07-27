Happy Family Slideshow
00:28 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 9 images · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
23.6Kexports
Showcase your favorite moments with a clean, modern slideshow featuring elegant white photo frames, smooth transitions, and clear text callouts. Easily customize colors, fonts, and captions to match your brand or story, then finish with a crisp logo end card. Ideal for personal memories, travel recaps, event highlights, and social promos, this flexible template keeps your photos front and center while maintaining a refined minimal design.
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