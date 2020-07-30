Simple Family Slideshow

Celebrate special moments with a warm, family-friendly slideshow. This minimal, pastel design features playful baby icons and clean photo print frames that stack and slide with gentle motion. Simply add your favorite photos and customize colors to match your brand or occasion. The relaxed pacing and neat layout keep the focus on your memories, while a polished logo end screen ties it all together. Ideal for family recaps, baby milestones, announcements, and nursery brands.