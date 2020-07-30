Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Family Polaroids - Original - Poster image

Family Polaroids

00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 10 images · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Scrapbook
Polaroid
Photo album
Paper
3.7Kexports
rating
Turn your favorite moments into a charming Polaroid-style slideshow. This elegant, minimal design layers printed photo frames in a scrapbook collage with soft pastel gradients and warm light leaks. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps the focus on your images and captions, ideal for family memories, weddings, travel highlights, or celebrations. Easily customize photos, text, colors, fonts, and audio to match your brand or mood. The paper-inspired look feels cozy and nostalgic, while clean typography ensures a polished finish. Create an unforgettable photo album video in minutes with beautiful, timeless style.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us